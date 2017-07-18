Jake Paul: YouTube Star ‘Terrorizing’ Neighborhood With His Wild Pranks — Has He Gone Too Far?

Social media star Jake Paul has been pulling wild pranks in his West Hollywood neighborhood and it’s leading people to ask if he’s taking it too far. Find out what he’s doing here!

Disney actor and former Vine star Jake Paul, 20, is causing a lot of chaos with massive pranks and crazy antics in his West Hollywood neighborhood and now his neighbors are complaining it’s too much and threatening to pursue legal action, according to KTLA. The young jokester has done a numerous amount of wild things, including setting furniture on fire causing flames and smoke to spread higher than his home and out into the surrounding areas of nearby houses. He’s also caused noise disturbances by riding loud motorbikes and welcoming tons of fans to hang out around his house after being public about his address. See some of Jake’s wildest photos here!

Jake first got his start by becoming very popular on the video sharing app Vine before its shutdown and went on to play a role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. He’s also widely known for his videos on YouTube and has over 8.5 million followers. His insane stunts have even gone as far as the White House when he attended a social media event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and filmed himself hiding in the bathroom for several hours before leaving in the early morning without being seen. He’s considered to be part of Team 10 which is a group of web stars taking over Hollywood.

The controversial star’s recent headlines are giving him more exposure which is something he seems to like. Perhaps it will lead him to more opportunities or more craziness? We’ll have to wait and see but for now, we’ll just sit back and see how far Jake can really go with his fearless attitude!

