Should Zendaya Star In A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake? The Internet Says, HELL YES

Who needs to spend big bucks on fancy Hollywood think tanks when you have Twitter?! A fan shared her personal dream for a New Orleans remake of ‘Hocus Pocus’ featuring Zendaya, and now there’s a full-on campaign to make it happen!

This is it! Fans have been bugging Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler to do a Hocus Pocus sequel for years, but on July 15, one fan came up with an even better idea: a full remake with a totally new spin! Twitter user @ASamantha got inspired seeing the Feb. cover of Essence magazine featuring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae looking absolutely fierce. She immediately imagined them as the infamous trio of witches, but instead of setting the film in Salem, MA, she imagined them as “VooDoo queens” in New Orleans. We’re already in love! But just wait, it gets better.

“So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3,” she said, sharing a pic of the cover. “Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Zendaya as Allison.” Okay, wait, that’s brilliant! But she doesn’t stop there. “Kendrick Lamar as the voice of Thackery Binx. We need this for the culture. Except now it’s set in New Orleans and about Voodoo Queens. Zendaya looks creole af. This could work. Since it’s in New Orleans special appearance by Big Frieda who tells them the story about the sisters. And now Max is from the Chi because. The Culture.” We LOVE this idea! See pics of Zendaya, here.

Fans immediately began sharing and even jumping their own casting choices. “Kevin Hart as Billy Butcherson aka The Zombie!” chimed in another user. “I like this idea!! I request a bunch of New Orleans music for the backdrop! Maybe Iko Iko sang by 3 witches instead of Put a Spell on You?” offered one fan. “Michael Ealy could play her father,” said another. We love a collaborative effort!

None of the amazing people suggested have confirmed or denied that they would be interested in being a part of such a remake, but the tweet is still gaining traction. It already has 11k retweets and over 21k favorites. That’s viral! Hopefully it finds its way onto the right newsfeed!

So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3. Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Zendaya as Allison. pic.twitter.com/gkwy14oFmU — Persephone (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017

Kendrick Lamar as the voice of Thackery Binx. We need this for the culture. — Persephone (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017

Except now it's set in New Orleans and about Voodoo Queens. Zendaya looks creole af. This could work. Since it's in New Orleans special — Persephone (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017

Appearance by Big Frieda who tells them the story about the sisters. And now Max is from the Chi because. The Culture. — Persephone (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017

HollywoodLifers, does the remake sound good to you? Let us know!