Is Kurt Angle Really Jason Jordan’s Dad? WWE Raw Fans Confused

Wait, what?! Kurt Angle just revealed that his long-lost son is Jason Jordan! But this revelation has fans wondering if this stunning news is real or another ratings-propelling storyline!

On July 17, RAW general manager Kurt Angle, 48, dropped a bombshell on fans and spectators when he announced that long ago in college he fathered a son and, up until recently, he had no idea that this son even existed! So, who is his son? Why, none other than RAW’s hunky newest addition: Jason Jordan! Besides shaking up the WWE going forward, is this incredible connect between Kurt and Jason real or another insane plot twist?! Check out the WWE’s superstars through the years right here!

“When I was in college at Clarion University, I dated [a] young lady,” Kurt prefaced his announcement before the raucous Monday-night crowd. “We dated for a while, then we stopped dating. And it wasn’t until recent I found out that she gave birth 9 months after our last date. She gave birth to a baby boy… So I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of RAW, my son…you might know him as Jason Jordan!” Afterwards the beaming 28-year-old climbed into the ring with Kurt as he fought back tears. Then, the pair embraced and the crowd lost its collective mind!

As touching as this moment was, it has WWE fans totally confused! Let’s remember that back in late May 29’s installment of Monday Night Raw, Corey Graves received a message on his phone that hinted that Kurt was a “disgrace and embarrassment to the WWE” for some enormous secret. Is this that secret? Others claim that the revelation was Stephanie McMahon‘s failed attempt to get Kurt booted out of the WWE. Is the beloved general manager getting too powerful? And is this all a setup for another bombshell? Some suspect notorious wild man Vince McMahon will reveal the truth in the coming months! And then there’s this photo that Jason’ wife, April Everhart, shared in 2014 with the caption: “Father & Son!”

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Jason actually Kurt’s son? Let us know!