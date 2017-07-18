Dean Unglert Clear Frontrunner For Next Bachelor: ‘His Sincerity’ Makes Him ‘Ideal Candidate’

‘Bachelorette’ fans were devastated when Rachel Lindsay sent Dean Unglert home after he confessed he loved her. But HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY Dean may return as the next bachelor!

By now every Bachelorette fan knows (whether they watched the July 17 episode or not) that contestant Dean Unglert was sent home. What they also know is they are pissed! After a rough episode that saw Dean struggling to connect with his father who practices the religion Sikhism, bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and Dean’s date ended on a beautiful note when he told Rachel he was falling for her and she admitted she felt the same way. But then she neglected to give him a rose. Say what? Luckily, a source inside Bachelor Nation told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Dean’s exit from this season does not mean he’s exiting the franchise!

“While Dean does not win the Bachelorette, he does indeed go on to Bachelor In Paradise,” the insider revealed. OMG, if that news wasn’t big enough for you then this little tidbit will knock you right over. “Dean is sweet, sincere and polls high with Bachelor Nation, making him a frontrunner and an ideal candidate for the next season of the Bachelor.” Aw! We totally agree! Click here to see photos from Bachelorette season 13.

“Dean wants to get married and have a family, and the core audience loves him,” the insider continued. “His sweetness and sincerity make him relatable and easy to root for so producers think he would be great as the next bachelor. He is at the top of the list to be the next bachelor.” We cannot wait to find out if he is officially selected and if he will find love this time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Dean will be the next bachelor? Is he your fave contestant from Rachel’s season? Let us know below!