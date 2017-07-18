IHeartRadio Music Festival 2017: The Weeknd, Harry Styles & More Headlining — Full Lineup

The lineup for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival is here, and you’re going to want to sit down before you take a look. The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and more of your faves will all be performing!

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is happening in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, and this year features what might just be the best lineup yet.As festival host Ryan Seacrest put it, the event is the “holy grail” of music — and it’s hard to disagree. Are you ready for this?

Coldplay, The Weeknd, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars, David Guetta and Harry Styles will take the stage on day 1, while DJ Khaled, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett and Kesha will perform on the second day. Macy’s iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, James Maslow (from Big Time Rush) will also perform! We’re so there.

But wait: there’s more. The iHeartRadio Daytime Village on Sept. 23 is also not to be missed — Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low, Khalid and Julia Michaels will all be present and accounted for. Yas!

The Capital One Cardholder presale starts Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00 PM PST/1:00 PM EST, and public tix become available Friday July 28 at the same time. You can get more info on tickets here!

And the countdown to music’s holy grail begins #iHeartFestival pic.twitter.com/sWiMRrmDxK — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 18, 2017

If you can’t make it out to Vegas, no worries — the event will be streamed each night on CWTV.com and The CW App, and iHeartMedia radio stations. A two-night special will also air on TV on Oct. 4 and 5!

