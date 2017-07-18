How To Incorporate A Blazer Into Your Summer Wardrobe Like Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner

The latest trend we’ve been seeing everywhere are blazers & we’re obsessed. From Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, we have tips on how you can incorporate the blazer into your summer wardrobe!

Summer’s hottest new trend is the last thing you would expect and we actually love it. The hottest trend is a blazer and our favorite girls, Bella, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 36, have been rocking blazers all summer long, a bunch of different ways. When you think of summer trends you definitely don’t think of jackets or layered pieces, but they’ve been killing it in their blazer outfits and now you can too. We have some tips and tricks on how you can incorporate a blazer into your wardrobe this season, too!

If you’re going to wear a blazer in the summer, you definitely do not want to layer a bunch of pieces. A go-to summer outfit would be denim cutoff shorts, a simple cotton cropped t-shirt, and a blazer on top, that way you show enough skin without overheating. Also, if you’re going to rock a blazer during the day, make sure it’s a light fabric or material, instead of a wool, so that you don’t overheat, of course.

If you want to dress up your look at work, rock a blazer over a dress, or if you want to really test out the menswear trend, try pairing a button down shirt, tucked into jeans, and a blazer on top — it’s sophisticated but casual. A blazer is also a fun way to dress up your look from desk to dinner. If you’re wearing a dress to work, keep a bright colored blazer at your desk, throw it on right before dinner, add heels, and you are ready to go!

What do you guys think of the trend — will you try it out this summer?