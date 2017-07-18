It’s time to play Chest of Drawers! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 20 episode of ‘Hollywood Game Night,’ featuring ‘OITNB’s Dascha Polanco and Olympian Gabby Douglas!

So many celebs, so little time! Gabby Douglas, 21, Dascha Polanco, 34, Natasha Lyonne, 38, Taye Diggs, 46, and Matt Iseman, 46, all guest star on the July 20 episode of Hollywood Game Night. Hooray for an Orange Is The New Black reunion! Gabby and Dascha are the first celebs to draw during the game, in hopes of their teammates guessing the A League of Their Own-themed words. Gabby’s artistic skills allows Cheryl to guess the right world quickly. Gabby is a competitor no matter what!

The next guessers, Taye and Matt, don’t guess nearly as fast as Cheryl and Natasha did. When Gabby and Dascha step up to guess, it doesn’t take the Olympian any time to guess that drawing is a baseball bat! Unfortunately for Gabby, Dascha comes back swinging in round two. They have to draw A League of Their Own mascots, and Natasha manages to guess that Dascha’s drawing a cow! Which team will win Chest of Drawers? You’ll just have to tune in to find out! Hollywood Game Night, hosted by Jane Lynch, 57, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Gabby recently wowed on the red carpet that 2017 ESPY Awards. The 3-time Olympic gold medal winner stunned in a sparkling two-piece ensemble. We still have 3 more years until the 2020 Summer Olympics roll around, so seeing her on Hollywood Game Night is a real treat!

HollywoodLifers, is Hollywood Game Night your favorite game show? Let us know!