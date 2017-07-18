Harry Styles: Fans Rave Over His Incredible Performance In ‘Dunkirk’ — See Tweets

Fans of Harry Styles can’t get enough of his amazing debut film role in ‘Dunkirk’ and they’re letting all of Twitter know it. See their supportive tweets of praise here!

He’s a man of many talents! Harry Styles’ performance in the highly anticipated film Dunkirk is proving he can do more than just sing, he can act too, and fans of the 23-year-old are freaking out over his impressive skills. The official release date for the World War II drama directed by Christopher Nolan, is July 21, 2017 but a small selection of fans and movie critics attended the premieres and already witnessed Harry playing the role of a soldier named Alex. Several tweets clearly show that the ‘Sign of the Times’ singer didn’t disappoint. Some viewers admitted that they garnered a newfound respect for Harry while others had confidence in his abilities all along. When it comes to just about anything Harry does, pride from his fans is a daily expression on social media and the Dunkirk hype was definitely no exception. Check out an excited Harry and his co-stars at the London premiere of Dunkirk here!

Although Harry’s part in the film is not as big as some had hoped, he certainly made it memorable. He recently revealed that he enjoyed being involved with the production but he’s not sure it will be a constant thing. The British crooner feels he may have peaked too soon with nowhere else to go. Despite his quick success, we think there’s plenty of places left to go because no matter what Harry decides to do, we have a feeling he’ll always have a huge group of cheerleaders cheering him on!

In addition to the success of Dunkirk, Harry’s been busy with the success of his solo music career. His self-titled debut album topped all the charts and he’s set to go on a big worldwide tour starting in Sept. 2017. The former X Factor competitor recently announced that his second single off his album is the sad ballad “Two Ghosts’ which is believed to be about his famous ex Taylor Swift, 27. There’s just no stopping Harry anytime soon. 2017 seems to be his year and we’re loving every minute of it!

A cinematic masterpiece. #Dunkirk is as near as you'll get to a perfect film. I've a new found respect for Harry Styles too. — Rob Young (@robjyoung) July 17, 2017

#Dunkirk It doesn't come off as a surprise that @Harry_Styles nailed this one. Everything he touches turns into a masterpiece — Pooja Bhansali (@pooja_deven) July 18, 2017

jgh. dunkirk is an amazing movie!! so proud of you @Harry_Styles — a (@larryfeathood) July 18, 2017

@harry_styles your performance in #Dunkirk was amazing. Good going lad! You've got potential 😊 — Boybandologist (@Boybandologist) July 18, 2017

