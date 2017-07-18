Vlogger Gigi Gorgeous shared an intimate video detailing what she goes through every time she’s forced to get permanent laser facial hair removal. Her video is a must-see, and we have it here! Warning: some people may find seeing the procedure uncomfortable!

“I have been struggling with something in my life, and that something is facial hair,” Gigi Gorgeous, 25, told her fans in a July 17 YouTube diary. “I’ve been doing laser for years now and the results are great. But, given that I’m a natural blonde, getting parts of my facial hair to be light is an extreme problem and insecurity of mine. I have contemplated going away for a little bit and dealing with it and coming back, but I thought, ‘you know what? Let’s just take this on, full, real, gnarly, 100% video diary status’ because I know a lot of people struggle with this, as well, and it’s what I’m dealing with right now.”

Gigi, who is transgender, explained that she’s going to stop getting glammed up to allow her facial hair to grow — the process doesn’t work unless there’s a little bit of hair to grab onto. She said that she was worried about the procedure, as she’s had the temporary version many times, and it’s hurt. She was going to get through it though to tackle her biggest insecurity head-on! “Blondes have way less f**kin’ fun in terms of facial hair!” she told her viewers. The procedure is actually a lot more complicated than we thought! Gigi has to get an IV of painkillers before starting and had her blood pressure monitored!

Luckily, her girlfriend is by her side during the whole procedure. Five hours later, it was finished! Gigi’s face was red and irritated afterward, as to be expected, but Gigi was incredibly upset when it lasted the next day. She cried as she showed her viewers the scabs that formed where every hair was pulled out of her skin. It’s an extremely emotional and vulnerable look at Gigi’s life that she was so brave to share. But one week later, her skin was, well, gorgeous and smooth! She looked incredible while relaxing by the pool.

