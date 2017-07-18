Cheryl & 11 Other Celebrities Who Dated Younger Men & Made It Look Good

There’s nothing holding these famous women back from going after what they want! From Cheryl to Mariah Carey, these 12 feisty ladies are totally into dating younger men!

Don’t call them cougars, call these women who bag younger men exactly what they are: heroes! Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Mariah Carey, 46, have known for years what so many women are figuring out now — that there’s no need to limit yourself to just one age range. Men have been doing this since the dawn of time. Think about it. Michael Douglas is 72 years old, and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones is 47. They have to age him down using state of the art CGI methods to look that age believably in Ant-Man. And yet, nobody blinks an eye. Female celebrities have every right to pursue someone young and hot, too, and these 12 women have totally recognized that at some point in their love lives:

1. Jennifer Lopez, 47, & Drake, 30

JLo and Drake’s hookup at the beginning of 2017 was one of the most unexpected (but awesome) pairings. The singers were inseparable for a few months, both attending each others’ concerts, going wild at clubs, and just snuggling up in the studio together. The fact that JLo is 17 years older than Drake didn’t matter. This wasn’t her first dalliance with a younger dude, either; ex Casper Smart is also 30!

2. Kourtney Kardashian, 38 & Younes Bendjima, 25

Kourtney can get it! After being with Scott Disick, 32, for nine years, she’s been linked to several younger men. She was rumored to be hooking up with Justin Bieber, 23, for some time, and while that romance is still unconfirmed, she’s now with hot French model Younes! Their chemistry is on fire, but apparently the age difference has been giving them problems. They nearly broke up because they’re in different places in their lives. That doesn’t matter when you have tons of sexy trips to France to busy yourselves with, though!

3. Demi Moore, 54 & Ashton Kutcher, 39

At one point, Demi and Ashton were the hot Hollywood couple, and yes, their relationship was considered scandalous. This wasn’t a fling with some boy toy; Demi and Ashton were married for eight years, and he was a doting stepfather to her kids — even if Rumer Willis was only 10 years younger than him!

4. Halle Berry, 50 & Gabriel Aubry, 40

Halle has absolutely no problem raking in the hot dudes. She’s been married four times! Halle’s third husband, Gabriel, is 10 years her junior. She was married to the incredibly handsome French Canadian model for five years, the father of her daughter, Nahla Aubry. That relationship went sour, but it was sweet while it lasted.

5. Cheryl, 34 & Liam Payne, 23

Cheryl’s a legendary British pop star who recognized greatness in another one when he was just a teenager. Yes, Cheryl was a judge on X Factor when Liam rolled through with One Direction, helping put the wheels in motion to make 1D a worldwide phenomenon. Years later, Cheryl and Liam reconnected. They’re now engaged and share a son, Bear Payne. Who would’ve thought?

6. Madonna, 58 & Guy Ritchie, 48

She’s the Queen of Pop; she can get with any person in the world! At one point in time, Madonna was dating prolific English director Guy Ritchie, who’s responsible for films like Snatch and Sherlock Holmes. Madonna’s 10 years older than her ex-husband, to whom she was married for eight years. They have two sons together, Rocco and David Ritchie.

7. Jennifer Aniston, 48 & John Mayer, 39

Another unlikely pairing! Years before getting with husband Justin Theroux, Jen mixed genres and dated “Daughters” singer John for about a year. Their relationship was short-lived, but apparently made a lasting impression on John. Jennifer’s on the list of exes he insulted in a 2010 Rolling Stone interview. You know, the one where he called Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm.” Uh oh.

8. Gabrielle Union, 44 & Dwyane Wade, 35

A happy example on this list! Gabrielle and Dwyane got married in 2014 after dating since 2009, and they’re hopelessly in love. On a recent European vacation, they documented their trip with #WadeWorldTour. That’s gross in the cutest way.

9. Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Fifteen years ago, would hearing that the guy from Good Charlotte was married to one of the Charlie’s Angels make any sense to you? Hey, the heart wants what it wants! Cameron and Benji got married in 2015, and they’re so in love. “It’s been one of the most inspirational things in my life watching a woman be so courageous…she’s got so much integrity. I’m a lucky guy that I get to experience that,” he told PEOPLE in 2016. Aww!

10. Eva Longoria, 42 & Tony Parker, 35

Eva and Tony were only married for three years, getting divorced in 2010, but damn were they a hot couple! Eva had the San Antonio Spurs star’s jersey number tattooed on her finger in lieu of a wedding band because she was so into him. Alas, all good things come to an end. They split officially because of “irreconcilable differences,” but rumors persist that he cheated. They’re both remarried and happy!

11. Sam Taylor-Johnson, 50 & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 27

This is by far the largest age difference on the list. Sam, an acclaimed director, is a whopping 23 years older than her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson! The couple have spoken out about the age difference plenty of times, only affirming that they love each other. Screw the haters!

12. Mariah Carey, 47 & Nick Cannon, 36

Mariah’s currently getting busy with a hot, much younger backup dancer named Bryan Tanaka, 34. That relationship started after she broke it off with ex-fiance James Packer. Before that came an epic love story: Mariah and Nick. Somehow, one of the biggest pop divas married and had kids with a former Nickelodeon star and the host of Wild N’ Out. Weird, right? Opposites attract, until they don’t; Mariah and Nick officially divorced in 2016 after a long period of separation.

HollywoodLifers, would you date a younger man? Let us know!