‘Fear Factor’ Sneak Peek: Taylor Hasselhoff & Boyfriend Get Attacked By Birds

In this exclusive sneak peek of Fear Factor, David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Taylor, 26, is joined by her boyfriend Matt Burton, 27, and they’re put to quite to the test! The couple, who met each other eight years ago but rekindled their friendship and started dating just one year ago, are sent into a pitch-black cage to feel around to find ten cords.

They have to connect the cords using communication but of course, she end up freaking out when they notice the cage is filled with birds. In this sneak peek, you actually see one bird sitting on Taylor’s back! However, the cords are all hanging and some have prongs while others have holes.

“We’re struggling to figure out the difference between the male and the female [cords],” Matt says in the sneak peek. He explains to Taylor that the female cords have holes while the male have prongs, but can they connect the ten holes in time? They’re hoping to win the $50K prize to move out of their parents’ houses and move in together!

Either way, we’ll probably find out about the entire process — she’s pretty revealing about all of her life experiences. “I document everything because I find it so so cool to make short stories,” she told Parade magazine, adding that all the videos of those stories are on her YouTube page.

