Evan Rachel Wood Slams Ben Affleck For Saying Gay Kiss Scenes Are Hard: ‘Try Getting Raped’

Evan Rachel Wood, 29, was not happy when she read about Ben Affleck’s thoughts on gay kissing in films and she chose to share her feelings on Twitter. After Chasing Amy director Kevin Smith participated in a Q&A session at Outfest and revealed that Ben once said “a man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face,” Paper Magazine tweeted about the story and it didn’t take long for Evan to tweet a strong response. “Try getting raped in a scene,” her tweet read. “Also, grow up Ben.” Yikes! The irritated actress also responded with another tweet that read, “Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause it’s a ‘straight kiss’ doesn’t mean we enjoy it. Ahem.” Ben’s character in Kevin’s film kisses his gay best friend and Kevin mentioned that Ben’s comments were said around the time of filming in 1997 so it’s not clear if he still feels the same now. However, Evan’s angry feelings on the Good Will Hunting actor’s words seem set in their ways no matter the time frame.

Evan revealed that she was raped twice in an emotional letter to Rolling Stone back in Nov. 2016 so perhaps her immediate reaction about rape scenes in films was triggered by her own personal experience. The openly bisexual star has had a series of her own relationships with both men and women, including controversial musician Marilyn Manson, 48, and actress Katherine Moennig, 39, and she’s been very supportive when it comes to the LGBT community so it’s no surprise that she feels so strongly about such topics.

Despite her beef with Ben, Evan’s been happier than ever in her career and personal life. She started a music duo with Zach Villa called Rebel & a Basketcase and the two got engaged in Jan. 2017. She was also just nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award in the Best Drama Actress category for her incredible role in HBO’s Westworld. The series set a record and exceeded expectations with 22 nominations in total.

