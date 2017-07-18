‘Take Care 2’: Fans Speculate Drake Is Recording Follow-Up Album After Cryptic Photo

Could Drake be recording ‘Take Care 2’? Fans went wild with speculation on Twitter after the rapper posted an Instagram photo that’s very similar to his ‘Take Care’ album cover!

Is Take Care 2 on the way? That’s what Drizzys’s fans are thinking. Drake, 30, shared an Instagram photo on July 17 of him channeling major Take Care cover vibes. Like the Take Care cover, Drake is sitting down at a candlelit table, rocking a little ‘fro, and wearing a black ensemble. Drake captioned the photo, “Scuzzi.”

Once the pic hit Instagram, fans went nuts. Fans started going on and on about how this photo could mean a follow-up to Drizzy’s hit 2011 album is happening. Nothing has been confirmed, but the similarities between the photo and the cover are pretty crazy. We totally get why fans are freaking out. If Take Care 2 really is happening, brace yourselves, because it’ll be epic. Take a look at the best tweets about the photo below!

Drizzy got the curls back and just posted this, Take Care 2 incoming pic.twitter.com/qVM2F0nPu9 — zq (@zainqureshi97) July 17, 2017

If drake drop take care 2 this bout to me the rest of 2017 pic.twitter.com/0iwhX56qhh — ✨BALENCIAGA ✨ (@PrinessNee) July 18, 2017

Take Care 2 would be so iconic. pic.twitter.com/IGc1bdvzQe — Ny (@nyrodriguez_) July 18, 2017

Take Care 2 coming soon and I'm here for it. pic.twitter.com/VLXQPesGK9 — 21 Sandwich△⃒⃘ (@TheSwagChamp) July 17, 2017

IF DRAKE DROP TAKE CARE 2 BITCH ITS TEARS EVERY NIGHT — Chad Jordan Jr. (@scumnigger) July 18, 2017

If Drake gives us Take Care 2 I'mma deadass get drunk and call my 8th grade ex girlfriend crying @ like 1am talking bout the times we had — Things Drake Do (@ThingsDrakeDo) July 18, 2017

Take Care was Drake’s second studio album. The incredible album featured some of music’s biggest stars like Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, and Lil Wayne. The title track featured guest vocals from Drake’s on-again, off-again love, Rihanna. Drake’s latest album, More Life, was released in March 2017. Is Drake already be working on a new album? Take Care is Drake’s most successful album to date, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he’s planning a follow-up. He could just be messing with us! If he is, at least he knows he can get fans excited about something as little as a photo! But seriously, aren’t we all hoping he is recording Take Care 2? Take Care is a classic.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake is recording Take Care 2? Do you think Take Care is Drake’s best album yet? Let us know!