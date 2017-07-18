Drake Still Gets Paid For ‘Degrassi’ & Flaunts His Riches On Instagram

Cha-ching! Drake just revealed that he’s still receiving money for playing Jimmy on ‘Degrassi’! However, it’s not exactly the hefty paycheck you’re imagining!

Although Drake, 30, hasn’t been on Degrassi: The Next Generation for 9 years, it turns out the beloved Canadian is still apparently getting royalties checks! That’s right, on July 18 he revealed that the show that first brought him fame all those years ago is still a moneymaker! Except…it’s not exactly going to pay his bills. Scratch that. He’ll be lucky if he can buy lunch with this check! Take a look back at the hip-hop star here!

Early on Tuesday morning, Drake shared a photo of what we suspect is his latest check for his work on the Canadian teen drama, giving fans a peek at his current payout for the long-running acting gig. So, how much is he taking home these days? Just $8.25! You read that correctly. Now, before you start assuming Drizzy is in the poorhouse, in May 2017 Forbes revealed that the hitmaker’s net worth is roughly $90 million! So don’t worry about Drake, he’s doing just fine.

In fact, it turns out the “No Frauds” rapper is branching out with a new whisky! Drake and his actual father star in a new ad together that not-so-subtly challenges Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World” with “The Realest Dude Ever.” And if he ever wants to return to acting, even if it’s just for the cheddar, that door is definitely still open! As we previously reported, Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale, said she’d love to have the heartthrob make an appearance on Season 2 of Hulu’s hit drama! Can this be a thing? Please?!

