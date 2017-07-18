Dean Unglert ‘Crushed’ Over Failed Rachel Romance: Why He Still Thinks He’ll Find Love

Hometown dates — The most emotional ‘Bachelorette’ episode of season 13! We all felt Dean’s sadness when Rachel sent him home. But, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why he has faith that ‘the one’ is still out there!

Dean Unglert‘s already been through so much in his life at just 25-years-old. Throughout the past few weeks on The Bachelorette, we’ve learned about his mother’s untimely passing and his estranged relationship with his father. And, the biggest bombshell of all? — When Rachel Lindsay, 31, sent him home, which HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, “crushed” him. But, he’s going to be just fine.

“Dean is upset that he didn’t get it right with Rachel. But, he has faith that his Miss Right is out there somewhere,” our source said. “While he didn’t have a happy ending on The Bachelorette, Dean didn’t lose hope in the Bachelor franchise. And, he feels that although it will be difficult, it’s definitely possible to find in love Paradise.” Yes, you read right! Dean is officially headed to Bachelor in Paradise, the franchise announced on July 18.

The extremely good-looking start-up recruiter joins a star-studded cast in Paradise, which includes, Raven Gates

Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera and Alex Woytkiw. As you may have recognized, both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are missing from the above cast list. The former contestants — which were involved in the show’s biggest scandal yet — will only return to Paradise for its reunion special. As for that scandal…

Production on BiP came to a screeching halt in mid-June when shocking allegations of misconduct occurred, which involved Corinne and DeMario. Warner Brothers immediately suspended production in Mexico, sent the entire cast home and conducted a full investigation into the sexual allegations.

Just 10 days after production was shut down, Warner Brothers released a statement that they had completed their investigation and discovered that there was no evidence of misconduct, despite reports.

Bachelor in Paradise which premieres Monday, August 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

