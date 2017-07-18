Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms His GF Is Pregnant With His 4th Child — We Told You First

After welcoming twins via surrogate last month, Cristiano Ronaldo finally spoke out about his NEW bundle of joy on the way, & HL told you 1st his GF Georgina is pregnant! Find out what he said about baby #4.

Speaking out for the first time about his fourth child, who’s set to arrive in the next few months, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, confirmed that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is in fact pregnant! HollywoodLife.com broke the exciting news back in June after the soccer stud’s rep spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY. More recently, on July 18, Cristiano spoke to Spanish news outlet El Mundo, and replied, “Yes, very much,” when asked if he was “happy” to have another child on the way. The Portugal athlete announced the birth of his twins: son Mateo and daughter Eva, in June, with his rep confirming to us that he had the children via surrogate. Cristiano also has a 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., whom he also had through surrogacy. Click here to see pics of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Rumors first started swirling back in May that Georgina was pregnant after the soccer star posted a sweet pic of him and his ladylove lounging on a couch together. In the snapshot, which was posted to Instagram on May 25, Cristiano and Georgina both have their hands placed on her stomach, which appears to be rounder than usual. The athlete simply captioned he pic with a red heart emoji, and fans immediately assumed Georgina was with child. Turns out, the commenters were spot on! “I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child,” Cristiano’s rep told us EXCLUSIVELY on June 29. How exciting is that?

Revealing he expanded his family by two, the soccer player took to social media to express his love for his newborn kids. “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding the precious bundles of joy. He also added on Facebook, “I am very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.” And soon he’ll have a fourth child and third infant — talk about a full house!

