Chelsea Handler Grills Harry Styles About His Nipples & More In Hysterical New Interview

When it comes to a Chelsea Handler interview, nothing is off the table, including Harry Styles' nipples! The comedian sat down with the singer/actor and things got weird! She even asked him if he was sexually attracted to her…

How do you go from talking about Dunkirk to Harry Styles‘ nipples? Well, that can only happen when you’re sitting down with Chelsea Handler, 42. In case you didn’t know, there was a wild rumor — from his One Direction days — that Harry, 23, has four nipples. And, now, the actor is setting the record straight! When asked if he’s heard about the rumor, he immediately said, “Correct.” His quick confirmation even startled Chelsea, who had to ask him once more. “Yeah, four [nipples],” he replied with his charming smile.

Then, Chelsea asked Harry to point out his four nipples. He pointed to his “usual” nipples on his chest; and, his third and fourth nipples were almost symmetrical to the first two, sitting right below them. Still a bit in shock, Chelsea came to and admitted that she had once hooked up with a guy who had four nipples. LOL. “I didn’t realize that was a thing,” she said to Harry, who hysterically replied, “Yeah, it’s a thing.”

The outspoken comedian interviewed the singer/actor for the upcoming episode of Netflix’s Chelsea. And, she hit him with rapid fire questions, where he was only allowed to answer with one word. Aside from the nipple talk, the pair also spoke about his acting debut in Dunkirk, Kanye West, 40, and his children, North, 4, and Saint, 1, and something that actually forced Chelsea to leave the room! And, things also got awkward when Chelsea asked Harry if he was sexually attracted to her!

You can catch the full episode when it begins streaming on Netflix, Friday, July 21 at 12 PM PT. And, don’t forget to take in Dunkirk when the movie hits theaters also on July 21!

