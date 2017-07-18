Can You Wear Jeans To Work? 5 Tips On How To Dress Up Denim From Kristen Stewart’s Stylist

Jeans are a wardrobe staple but the ongoing myth says you can’t wear them to work. Kristen Stewart’s stylist proves that you actually can wear them to the office if you style them right & you have to read her tips!

Do you ever just wish you could wake up for work, throw on your favorite pair of jeans, and head to work? If you’ve been too afraid to wear jeans to work because of the old myth that they’re not allowed, you’re going to freak out, because it turns out you can wear them to the office, if you style them properly. Celebrity stylist, Tara Swennen, who is Kristen Stewart’s, 27, stylist, spoke with us exclusively about how jeans are acceptable for work and she gave 5 amazing tips on how you can wear them the right way. Here are Tara’s 5 helpful tips on how you can wear denim to the office, look chic, and don’t get in trouble:

1. “You can absolutely wear jeans to work – try pairing them with a silk button up or blazer to add a certain level of professionalism.”

2. “One should think of small elements that don’t detract from the workplace – Accessories are one great way to do this – Try a fun piece of jewelry or a pop of color in a shoe or handbag.”

3. “A sexy strappy heel – Opt for a fun and poppy color or print that works well with monochromatic or neutral colors – which is what people tend to wear in the work place.”

4. “A lightweight duster or funky jacket. These can be added to any look to dress up an outfit.”

5. “An off the shoulder top – This trend will stand strong through the end of the summer – Simply swap your work top for this, pair with fun layered jewelry and a chic updo and transform any look from day to night!”

Will you guys try out Tara’s tips for styling jeans at work?