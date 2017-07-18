Camila Cabello Vs. Lauren Jauregui: Which Fifth Harmony Stunner Rocked Her Bikini Better?

Camila Cabello and former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui have both rocked skimpy bikinis, and looked damn good doing it. Whose look is your fave? Vote!

Camila Cabello, 20, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, have stepped up their beach game! The former bandmates are total stunners, and while they were friends it’s clear that their swim style totally rubbed off on one another. Even if they’re not exactly hanging out together, there are subtle hints of their former friendship in their beach style. For instance, both women are fans of the skimpy swimsuit, whether it’s a string bikini or a sexy bra-inspired suit. While Camila is much more open about posting photos of herself on social media in her skimpiest beachwear than Lauren, what the Fifth Harmony singer wears on private beach jaunts can’t be rivaled!

Or can it? Not to pit these ladies against each other more than they already have themselves, but you have to vote for your favorite! Scroll down to the bottom of this post to do that! We know it’s going to be hard to choose. Camila and Lauren both look bangin’ in their fave swimwear color: black. Camila’s rocked the style several times, in one case wearing a crocheted bikini top with low cut bottoms. Another trip to the beach involved a bra-like top with what appear to be the same bottoms. Every fashionista repeats!

Lauren looked adorable during one trip to the beach, which she documented on Instagram. The singer wore a string bikini, rocking a skimpy black top and matching bottoms. On another trip to a gorgeous white sand beach, she displayed her body in a cool blue top with black bottoms. These girls know how to work it! Now, if only they could work their friendship out!

HollywoodLifers, whose swimwear look do you like best? Let us know!