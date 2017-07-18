Briana DeJesus: ‘Teen Mom’ Admits She Considered An Abortion When Pregnant With 2nd Daughter

Weeks after welcoming baby #2, daughter Stella, Briana DeJesus reveals in ‘Teen Mom 2’s premiere episode that she nearly got an abortion once discovering she was pregnant again! Find out here why she didn’t follow through.

Briana DeJesus, 23, got SUPER real in her first Teen Mom 2 episode, which had its season premiere on July 17. In it, she confessed she wasn’t as careful as she could have been while dating her new baby, daughter Stella Star‘s, father, Luis, 31. In fact, Briana even revealed that abortion was on the table when she first discovered she was pregnant. The reality star found herself contemplating the procedure as a result of not being on birth control. “I should have been on birth control, that’s for sure,” Briana told her sister Brittany while at Legoland with her first daughter, Nova, 5. “I didn’t think I would end up getting pregnant again, so I didn’t bother getting on birth control.”

“You didn’t think you’d be getting pregnant at 16 either,” Brittany said, referencing Briana’s 16 & Pregnant days, which documented her pregnancy with Nova. Briana found out she was expecting less than one month after meeting Luis. But despite how little they knew each other, Briana tells her baby daddy on the episode how appreciative she is to have his support — especially since their relationship began with a wild night out. “This pregnancy was the last thing I expected to happen,” she admitted, before referencing other people’s reaction to their pregnancy story. “Like, ‘What? You guys met at the club and then what? She’s pregnant, what?’” “Not even a month later?” Luis added.

But despite Luis’ “support,” Briana admitted she still had second thoughts upon learning she was with child. “When I first found out, I was more like, ‘Well we don’t really know each other so maybe it’s best if we do get an abortion,’” Briana confessed to Luis. “But, you were very supportive.” Maybe part of the reason Luis was apparently so great about Briana’s pregnancy is because the 31-year-old is already the father of an 8-year-old child from a previous relationship.

During her pregnancy, Briana and Luis began looking for an apartment together and he even accompanied her to her ultrasound appointments. However, the mom of two eventually received concerning news from her friend Shirley later in the episode. Shirley told Briana that one of her friends had asked about the Teen Mom star, and was interested in knowing more about her and her relationship with Luis.

“My cousin told me she was sleeping with [him],” Shirley told Briana, alluding to Luis’ infidelity. “I don’t want to overthink it because it could be nothing, but it’s suspect,” Briana replied. Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

