Blake Shelton Takes The Plunge With Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston — Watch Cute Video

There’s nothing like a refreshing dip in the lake in the middle of July! Blake Shelton spent quality time with Gwen Stefani and her kids on July 17, and you can see a sweet video of Blake and Kingston jumping in the water here.

Blake Shelton, 40, is definitely in with the fam! He and Kingston, 11, looked like they were having the time of their lives in this new video. Watch the clip of them jumping off a boat into the water, via Gwen Stefani‘s Snapchat, below!

Gwen, Blake and the kids have been spending tons of time together lately. Their picture-perfect fishing trip, which Gwen thankfully documented on Snapchat, is one for the books. It was so cute to see Blake and Gwen’s reactions when Zuma, 8, reeled in a fish!

They also went on a fun family outing to the Chickasaw Cultural Center on July 17, learning all about Native American history and culture. They’ve all been having so much fun that we’re thinking we’ll book our next vacation in Oklahoma, too!

Meanwhile, we hear that the couple is “truly happy,” and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. Insiders exclusively tell us that Blake is Gwen’s “biggest cheerleader,” and that he “just gets her.” True love!

Watch the new video of Blake and King swimming together:

Finally, Blake has a bit of a break before his tour resumes on Aug. 19 in Greenville, NC, and we’re sure Gwen will be there cheering him on, as she has been lately. The Voice will also return Sept. 25, and while Gwen will not be back as a coach, we’re sure she’ll be supporting Blake!

