Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Boys Are All Smiles After Successful Family Fishing Trip — See Pics

Gwen Stefani, 46, has some lucky kids! Boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, took Kingston, 11, and Zuma Rossdale, 8, out to the wilderness of Canada to have some fun in the sun and get in touch with nature. Gwen was one proud mama when Blake took the boys out on the water to catch some big ones. She documented the highlights of their epic day on July 18 on Instagram, showing what an amazing job her guys did fishing. In one incredible pic, her two blondies posed in front of Blake holding two fish that are practically as big as they are!

The boys are all smiles as they pose with their catches of the day! How cute is it that they’re both wearing those camouflage tees that they love so much. Blake definitely has a positive influence on their lives, if not their fashion sense! Blake’s totally happy to be around the kids, too. He’s probably proud of their fishing skills — and that he managed to catch two huge ones that trip!

Another cute pic shows the boys, Blake, and some friends on the fishing boat. Gwen’s perched on the top of the boat to get the best shot possible. She turned the camera onto herself to take a beautiful selfie that showed the sunlight streaming through her hair. Only she could make a plain grey tee and a baseball cap look that good! The happy family have been on this particular expedition for quiet some time. They hit up a sunrise cruise on July 16 for some fishing after watching Blake’s concert in Craven, Canada on July 14. They beat the heat on their picture-perfect fishing trip by doing epic dives off the boat into the cool water. So fun!

