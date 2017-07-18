Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani — ‘He’s Vowed To Be A Father Figure To Her Boys’ Even If They Split

Blake Shelton has generously promised to be there for Gwen Stefani’s adorable sons even if their romantic relationship doesn’t last. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

He’s a keeper! Blake Shelton, 41, is proving he’s the best boyfriend ever by lovingly making a vow to always be there for girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. The sweet gesture has helped their relationship continue to thrive since 47-year-old Gwen is very protective of her boys. “She was not going to allow them to get hurt at any cost so it took her time to completely trust Blake,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She truly feels like she will be with Blake for the rest of her life till death do they part. But what gives her even more peace is that Blake has vowed to her that he will always be a father figure to the boys no matter what happens to them.” It’s not every day that a man will promise to be there for children that aren’t his even if things go awry! “He told her that even if she decides to get up, dump him and break his heart, he will always be there for the boys,” the source continued. “He loves them just like he loves Gwen.” Aw! How wonderful is that?! See some of the cutest photos of Blake with Gwen’s sons here!

Although Gwen’s boys’ father Gavin Rossdale, 51, is active in their life, they have enjoyed numerous outings with Blake. They recently were all smiles when they went on a fun fishing trip and all three boys have been seen backstage at some of Blake’s shows cheering him on. It’s always been a family affair since the country singer got together with the blonde beauty and there have even been talks about the hot couple having some kids of their own. Although Blake doesn’t have currently have any children, his patience with Gwen’s boys definitely prove he’d be a great father!

Gwen and Blake have been dating since Nov. 2015 after both serving as judges on NBC’s The Voice and the darling duo has continued going strong. Whether they make public appearances on the red carpet or private outings for a lovely dinner, they never stop looking smitten. Between Blake’s love for Gwen’s children and Gwen’s devotion to Blake, they could easily be considered the cutest couple in the entertainment industry!

