Blac Chyna Enjoys Herself A Lap Dance At The Strip Club: Completely Over Drama With Rob Kardashian?

She was the life of the party! Blac Chyna, 29, seemed to put the drama with ex Rob Kardashian, 30, behind her on the night of her gig at Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood on July 17. While serving as host at the famous spot, the controversial star received a provocative lap dance from a female dancer and couldn’t get enough of it! SEE VIDEO OF THE LAP DANCE HERE. Blac opted for a light blue hair color at the club and made it rain with her money for the dancer. “Chyna had a ball and looked like she didn’t have a care in the world,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She was super friendly with everyone, including fans, taking time to pose for photos and sign autographs. She enjoyed several lap dances too! The champagne was flowing and she looked gorgeous in a skimpy sparkly crop top and matching skirt.” Although Blac’s been involved in the infamous feud with Rob, it didn’t stop her from getting noticed by guys in the club. “Chyna was getting a lot of attention from men, and she appeared to be loving it, flirting up a storm and having fun,” the source continued. She was paid a whopping $10,000 for the gig. Check out some other sexy moments with Blac here!

Blac’s tension-free demeanor may come as a shock to some since she was recently granted a restraining order against Rob after claiming he allegedly threatened suicide. Their drama, that started with Rob going on a social media rant about his ex, has caused major headlines and some people are even concerned for the safety of the former couple’s daughter, Dream. However, both Rob and Blac have expressed the importance of their baby girl and are believed to be continuing work on a custody arrangement.

Blac’s experience with the strip club is not a new one. She’s been going to Ace of Diamonds on and off over the years and used to even have a career as a stripper in Miami when she was younger. The mother of two has been very open about her past and present throughout her career and made that clear when she did a tell-all interview with ABC News. We’ll have to wait to see how the drama continues to unfold but in the meantime, we’re sure Blac will likely be doing her thing and not worrying too much about what others think!

