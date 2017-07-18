Beyonce & JAY-Z ‘Embracing The Craziness’ Of Raising Twins: Sleepless Nights & More

It’s been double trouble for the Carters since the arrival of twins Sir and Rumi! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Beyonce and JAY-Z are taking care of the little ones without going nuts!

Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, definitely have their work cut out for them now that their new twins, Rumi and Sir, have arrived! A source close to Beyonce revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bey and Jay’s lives have been significantly impacted by the twins’ birth, but that they are quickly learning to cope with the changes, all while raising 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy! “There’s definitely a lot less time for sleep when you are the mother of newborn twins, luckily for Beyonce though she has never needed a lot of sleep time, plus Jay really helps out a lot, and they have a whole staff too,” the insider said. “So Beyonce hasn’t been hit anywhere near as hard as a regular mom of twins would be, but it’s still pretty relentless.”

“Having already given birth once, and raising Blue made Beyonce and Jay believe they knew what they were in for, but twins bring with them a whole new set of challenges,” the source continued. “The pregnancy and birth was way more difficult than either of them anticipated, and then they had the stress of the babies being born prematurely. Even though it was a relatively short period, the time that the twins were in the ICU seemed like years, and all Beyonce and Jay wanted was to get the twins home, healthy and happy.” Click here to see celebs freaking over the twins.

“Changing diapers is way more difficult when you have twins, and feeding is way more demanding when there’s two hungry babies to take into account,” the insider said. A doctor who spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY confirmed that breastfeeding would be much more difficult for a mother of twins! “Then there’s making sure that they pay enough attention to Blue, and don’t become consumed by caring for the newborns. Beyonce is so thankful that she has staff around her to help out, and she’s in awe of women who manage to raise twins on their own. Beyonce and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime they’re just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.”

