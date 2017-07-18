So, what’s really going on with Bella Thorne and Scott Disick? The seemingly romantic duo reunited for a night of partying in NYC, July 17, after Bella claimed she and Scott have never been involved ‘sexually!’ We’re breaking it down, here!

Are they or aren’t they? — Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, continue to keep us guessing about the real status of their close relationship! The pair were spotted out at Catch in New York City for what appeared to be a date, although they were not photographed together. While Bella and Scott exited the celeb hotspot separately, neither star tried to hide from the bevy of paparazzi waiting for them outside. Bella strutted out of the club in white ripped jeans and a plunging white top, that bared her midriff. And, Scott rocked camouflage pants and an army green shirt.

When Bella and Scott departed from Catch, their night out was far from over. The two reportedly moved the party right down the block to Avenue Nightclub, where they partied until 4 AM! But, they’ve never been involved sexually, remember? Well, that’s what Bella told Jenny McCarthy, 44, on her radio show just 24 hours before she reunited with Scott! And, she even admitted that she’s friendly with Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, which is interesting, since Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is Scott’s ex. We wouldn’t want to dissect that flow chart..

It’s hard to tell what’s going on between Scott and Bella, because they’ve both been spotted with multiple people recently. Bella’s been spending time with her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, where she’s actually been documenting their recent hangouts. She was also spotted holding hands with singer, Blackbear, while in NYC on July 8. Then, they took their PDA to Instagram on July 15. In the cute snap, posted by Bella, she sweetly laid on Blackbear’s shoulder. So, as you can tell, it’s unclear who Bella truly has her sights set on.

Bella and Scott were first romantically linked in May 2017, when they were spotted partying together. Then, the two got cozy in Cannes at the end of May. However, after their PDA-filled trip, Bella admitted that Scott wasn’t the man for her and that she was single. But, these photos [above] may paint a different picture.

