Bella Hadid Chops Hair Into An Edgy New Bob — How To Get The Look

New city, new hair! Bella Hadid touched down in NYC just in time to show off her new haircut! She strutted around town with her new bob on July 17. Click to see her makeover!

Bella Hadid has been touring through Europe for what seems like months, working, but also making the most of her time in cities like Cannes and Venice. She’s been showing off gorgeous hairstyles — updos and romantic waves — and now, she’s got a cool, short bob! She hit the New York City streets with the layered cut on July 17 and it looks amazing. It also looks much lighter — it’s almost red — or a light brown. A contrast from the darker hair she was showing off on the red carpet in France.

Since Paris Fashion Week is over, Bella has a lot more freedom to experiment with her style. Plus, we know she isn’t afraid to wear a wig if she needs long hair in a flash! But honestly, she should stick with the short new ‘do! It’s perfect for summer! Plus, every celeb, like Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and even royals like Kate Middleton are rocking bobs right now. It’s totally hot!

If you want a cut like Bella, you should bring her photo to your stylist. Every hair expert I ask — stylist or colorist — says that a photo is worth a thousand words. Also know that a shaggy, layered chop is less maintenance than a blunt, severe bob, which requires more trims and styling time. See her before and after below:

