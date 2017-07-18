‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Reveals What Shocked Her Most About Peter’s Hometown Date

Peter Kraus has been a front-runner for Rachel Lindsay since day one, but she admits she was blindsided when she went home with him and met his mother. Watch her interview here.

Peter Kraus, 31, admitted to Rachel Lindsay, 31, that if he wasn’t one hundred percent ready to propose at the finale and she chose him, he wouldn’t. That was a red flag for her — she wasn’t sure if he was really serious about him. So, when she headed home to meet his family, she was nervous… and she did not expect what his mother told her.

“I already felt that Peter has his walls up, which I relate to — that was me on Nick [Viall’s] season, but to hear a parent say that… a mother knows her child,” Rachel told Entertainment Tonight about his mother telling her she’s not sure Peter is ready to get married. “I was a little shocked by that. And it was something I wanted to talk to him about later on or whenever I had the chance to.”



“I’m like, what are we doing here, you know?! It really took me by surprise. That was probably the most shocking thing from his hometown,” she said. However, she was also surprised by Bryan Abasolo‘s family. “He told me in his last relationship, his mom and his last girlfriend didn’t get along,” she reveals. “I was nervous going into his hometown, thinking, ‘OK, will I get along with his mom?’ You’ll see it play out. He described his mom as a fireball — I am too.”

Fireball sounds about right — Bryan’s mom made headlines when the promo came out showing her saying she’d “kill” Rachel if she hurt him. However, it seemed like Rachel kind of appreciated how defensive she was of her son!

