It’s that time of year again — ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is about to heat up the summer! However, while the scandal that temporarily shut down production seemed pretty serious, the first teaser trailer makes very light of the situation.

“The sun had almost set. The summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost,” a dramatic voiceover says in the new trailer for Bachelor in Paradise, which first aired during the July 17 episode of The Bachelorette. The screen is filled with tweets about fans being upset following the news that production was halted due to the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson scandal.

“…Until it wasn’t,” the voiceover adds. Then cast member Iggy Rodriguez appears on screen yelling, “Paradise is back!” We see Amanda Stanton‘s shocked face, and get a glimpse of Robby Hayes whispering, “It’s crazy.” However, we have to point out it’s a little strange how casual this entire trailer is. The show’s production was shut down on June 11, and the entire cast was sent home following a complaint made by a producer about misconduct after hearing about Corinne and DeMario’s drunken hook up.

After a full investigation, filming resumed; Corinne also held her own investigation, but ultimately, ended that as well. “While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” she said in a statement, revealing her investigation was completed.

“I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise,” she said, referencing the new two-drink an hour rule. “While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.”

So it seems a little strange that now that the show is back, the whole thing is being treated like a joke? What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Will you be watching Bachelor in Paradise when it returns on August 14?