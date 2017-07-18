Is Brooklyn Beckham Dating Madison Beer After Toxic Jack Gilinsky Romance? Fans Freak

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer dating? Fans think they’re a thing after they were spotted together at her concert — and maybe even kissing! They’re totally shipping this cute potential duo.

This is so good! Brooklyn Beckham, 18, was spotted front row center at Madison Beer‘s set at 99.7 NOW’s Summer Splash showcase on July 15. And get this — they left the concert together! Now, Brooklyn and Madison, 18, have been friends for quite some time. They went to Coachella together! But at that time, Madison was dating ex-boyfriend Jack Gilinsky, 20. The “All For Love” singer is now single after a terrible incident in which Jack was caught verbally abusing her.

Brooklyn’s single, Madison’s single — what’s to say they haven’t found love? Fans seem to think that’s the case after seeing Brooklyn at the show. While the rest of the audience was swaying and singing along to Madison’s set, Brooklyn was standing still with his arms crossed, focusing intently on Madison. We was clearly enjoying the view! Madison rocked a tiny black tank bustier and a shorter than short plaid schoolgirl skirt with cute, platform sneakers. And, as the show ended, they bounced. A couple fans claim that they saw them kissing! Granted, there is no evidence that they did. But can’t we all dream?

Fans freaked the hell out over the possibility of Brooklyn and Madison dating. They took to Twitter to discuss the juicy rumor and share some theories about what was going on. One intrepid fan pointed out that Madison and Brooklyn have been all up in each other’s Instagram comments. Madison used the fire emoji on a recent pic of Brooklyn’s new hand tattoo, and he did the same on one of her photos. He also wrote “hope you’re well” on one of her Instagram videos.

Now, again, they’re friends who go way back. At the Ralph Lauren Fashion show in 2015, they posed for a cute pic with Selena Gomez. Brooklyn’s also pals with Kalin White, who performed alongside Madison at Summer Splash. The possibilities are endless, but it’s clear that Brooklyn and Madison have some kind of relationship, whether it’s a friendship or something more. Brooklyn hasn’t dated anyone since his breakup with Chloe Moretz, 20, in 2016. Madison recently broke up with Jack earlier this month after audio leaked of the “Cigarettes” singer yelling “You’re a f****** slut” at her during an argument last year. Madison told fans that she stayed with him despite the verbal abuse because she thought she could “fix him.” Brooklyn seems like a nice guy who could treat her right after something that terrible.

Madison Beer switching from Gilinsky to Brooklyn Beckham, wus gooooodddd — hamilton ♡ (@shadowsdimples_) July 18, 2017

Lets talk about Madison Beer and brooklyn beckham for a sec — KK (@lavishlyshawn) July 18, 2017

if madison beer and brooklyn beckham are a thing id be so happy😻😻😻 — ㅤ (@mclightbey) July 18, 2017

did you know that brooklyn beckham is a madison beer fan pic.twitter.com/2AThyhAquj — Jordan (@JORDANLEWlS) January 22, 2017

