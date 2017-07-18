Angelica Hale, 9, Gets Golden Buzzer From Chris Hardwick After Breathtaking AGT Performance

What a sensation! Nine-year-old Anjelica Hale got the coveted golden buzzer from ‘AGT’ guest judge Chris Hardwick on July 18. We’ve got her breathtaking performance of Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl in Fire.’

She’s a little girl with a BIG voice! Nine-year-old Angelica Hale hit the stage for her second appearance on America’s Got Talent and this time around she punched her ticket straight to the live shows. Her killer performance of Alicia Keys‘ “Girl On Fire” caused guest judge Chris Hardwick, 45, to give her the golden buzzer. Her voice was SO powerful and huge that if you weren’t looking at the screen, you’d never know that it was a child singing the song. Angelica had the audience in the palm of her hand, as they were up on their feet and clapping along to the rhythm as she belted out her rendition of the hit.

As soon as she wrapped up her number the camera panned to The Talking Dead host who literally did a face-palm and his jaw completely dropped. He was obviously blown away by what he’d just heard and the audience was on their feet chanting “golden buzzer, golden buzzer” so he had a ton of pressure on him from the crowd. Since all four of the regular judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B. and Howie Mandel have already used theirs this season, it was on Chris to use it to keep Angelica safe until the live rounds.

“I’m so blown away because you walk out and you’ve got these sneakers on and you look like an adorable little child then you open your mouth and its like how do those pipes fit in that tiny body?” he gushed while Angelica laughed. “Angelica….I feel like,” he said with a long pause and cheers from the audience, “You are the chosen one!” then punched the golden buzzer. She burst into tears of joy and Chris ran up on stage to give her a great big hug and a high-five. See you in the live rounds Angelica!

