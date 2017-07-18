Aaron Carter Breaks Down In Tears After Shocking DUI Arrest & Reveals What Drugs He’s Used

Aaron Carter has nothing to hide. He just told his side of the story, after he was arrested on charges of DUI refusal and drug possession. He also confessed to past drug use and discussed his painful medical issues.

It’s Aaron Carter, 29, like you’ve never heard him before. After the singer was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia on July 15, he revealed what happened that day when be was really supposed to be performing with Flo Rida, 37, in Kansas City. While Aaron was set to be in Missouri on the day of his arrest, he and his girlfriend, Madison Parker, decided to drive to Alabama instead. Aaron said he purchased a “cheap” car to avoid the cost of a rental; a car he admitted was already in “bad shape.” So, he and Madison headed to AutoZone in Georgia before their drive.

“Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road, that’s what the police report said, but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it,” Carter emotionally explained in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight. “A motorcyclist reported that I was swerving all over the road, but the alignment was off a little bit on the new tire.”

When the couple arrived at AutoZone, Aaron said that’s when police approached him. “[They] forcefully grabbed me out,” he claimed while in tears. “[I] stepped outside. I say, ‘I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,’ and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, ‘Is there anything illegal in the car?’ I said, ‘I have marijuana in the car. I kept trying to explain the whole situation, to the officer,” Aaron claimed, adding that the officer allegedly said, “‘You’re a professional, right? I’m a professional too, so be quiet.'” Aaron said that he only replied, “OK.”

The singer was later arrested on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana [less than one ounce] and possession of drug related objects. Nonetheless, Aaron admitted that he does not drink alcohol due to a medical condition. But, he will have a sip of beer on occasion. “I can’t drink anything like that,” he told ET. “I have to drink the lightest beer possible that’s not hoppy. I don’t drink any hard liquor.”

As for drugs? — Aaron [as seen above] claimed he admitted to having marijuana inside of his vehicle when he was questioned by police. He told the site that he had smoked marijuana nine hours before his arrest, and that he uses the drug to aid his anxiety, chronic pain and to increase his appetite. Aaron’s even been vocal in the past about his issues with his appetite.

Then, he also denied that he’s ever smoked meth, crack cocaine or taken heroin. However, Aaron did admit to trying ecstasy “a couple of times” at the age of 16; a decision he labeled as his biggest mistake. Lastly, he confessed to taking pain medication for a jaw injury. But, Aaron said that he no longer takes the medication, or any other drugs.

In the end, Aaron confessed that he has a medical condition, not a drug addiction. And, for anyone who’s claimed that he has a problem — “It hurts real bad because people don’t know me, and I have no control over it, and this is the way I am,” he explained. “I have a medical condition. When I was 19 years old, I got an endoscopy done in Tennessee and I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia. The doctor told me I have to keep stress out of my life, or else it’s gonna take a toll on me and I can develop cancer.”

In one last word to his critics, Aaron continued: “What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life.” And, if you don’t believe him, he proposed another option — “Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up.”

Aaron said that he’s been dealing with the aftermath of the incident by confiding in music. “Basically, I’ve been listening to America and Stevie Wonder and the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack,” to cope. We’ve always been big fans of Aaron’s and we hope that he can work through this tumultuous time and come out on top.

