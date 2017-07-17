‘Spiderman’ co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya both scoffed at reports that they’re dating, but on July 17 they were spotted cruising around Los Angeles together in Tom’s Audi. What’s going on!?

Okay, so reports came out on July 13 that Zendaya, 20, and Tom Holland, 21, were dating. We thought it was adorable, but they immediately slammed the rumors. So, naturally, we took their word for it. However, we’re beginning to get a little suspicious after the duo spent the day driving around Los Angeles together in Tom’s Audi on July 17. Check out the video, below! Click here to see pics of their outing, and more pics of the duo.

Zendaya certainly isn’t trying to hide the fact that she’s hanging out with Tom outside of their Spiderman appearances. She even took to Snapchat to share their ordeal! She snaps that a paparazzi was following them while Tom was driving his car, and the duo giggled together and mocked the unsafe driver. Zendaya and Tom certainly seem close, but hey, they may have just built a really good friendship during all of that time filming together. It definitely doesn’t mean they’re dating.

However, we think they would be a super cute couple if they WERE dating! We loved watching them on-screen together, and totally got romantic vibes even though Tom as Peter Parker wanted someone else in the movie. Plus, they’re super close in age and are both hot young stars. They probably have a lot to talk about and relate on!

Here’s the flirty video:

