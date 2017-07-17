Polyxemi Ferfeli: 5 Things To Know About Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rumored New GF

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly dating Instagram model Polyxemi Ferfeli! Learn more about the mysterious brunette beauty who hit the beach in Cancun with the NY Giants star!

1. She and Odell have allegedly been dating for months

Polyxemi Ferfeli and Odell Beckham Jr., 24, were first linked back in April. Odell got tongues wagging after going to Coachella with Amber Rose, 32, but that relationship unfortunately went nowhere. It was all about Odell and the mysterious Polyxemi after that! The pair were spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain shortly after Coachella holding hands and riding roller coasters together. He even won her a giant stuffed pair playing those tough carnival games!

They were spotted together several times after that, but those romance rumors have never gotten more heated then when they stepped out in Cancun together! Yep, Odell and Poly hit up the beach together in Mexico on July 17 and looked incredible. Poly, who’s absolutely gorgeous, rocked a high-cut grey bikini with a white waistband, while Odell put his abs on display wearing just a pair of board shorts and a gold chain.

2. She went to Regents Business School

According to LinkedIn, Poly went to the prestigious Regents Business School in London from 2012-2015. She graduated from business school with a degree in Global Business Management and Finance. Prior to school, she worked as a human resources generalist at ELGEKA-FERFELIS SA, a Romanian distributor company. It’s unclear if she’s related to the “Ferfelis” half of the company.

3. She’s an Instagram model

Poly’s Instagram account is full of beautiful photos, both professionals and selfies, that show off her gorgeous body and impeccable fashion sense. She clearly subscribes to the Kim Kardashian school of fashion, favoring nude bodycon dresses that hug her amazing curves, separates, and just a good pair of jeans and a tank top. It all works!

4. She has a sister

Poly has one sister, who’s she’s shown off plenty of times on Instagram. It’s unclear what her name is, but they seem very close!

5. She loves The Nice Guy

Poly is totally into hitting up celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in Hollywood! She’s a frequenter with her friends, and posts lots of photos from their wild nights out. Maybe we’ll see her and Odell make a late-night appearance there soon?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Odell and Poly are dating? Let us know!