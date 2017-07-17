‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Things About Rachel Lindsay’s Suitor, Eric Bigger

Eric made it to the final four — but will he win over Rachel Lindsay? Before we find out, here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old.

On The Bachelorette, Eric Bigger has definitely has his ups and downs with many men in the house, but ultimately, Rachel Lindsay is still very into him — she even chose to keep him on a three-on-one date. He also revealed to her before hometowns that he grew up in a bad neighborhood in Baltimore, constantly facing drugs, crime, etc. However, he worked his whole life to get out of that, and be successful. And it worked — he’s now a personal trainer. So, what else do we need to know?

He’s not afraid to ask the tough questions.

During a previous episode of The Bachelorette, he wondered if Rachel was really interested in black men, seeing as how they were going home much quicker than he expected — he’s the final black man in the competition.

He’s definitely intelligent, and now is a motivational speaker.

ABC didn’t ask him some of the silly questions they asked other men; they asked his favorite book, to which he answered with “As a Man Thinketh” by James Allen, because it had “a simple format for being human and living life.” After graduating magna cum laude in 2010, he wrote two inspirational books, 100 Days of Wisdom and Quotes To Shape Your Life.

He’s into politics.

And he may have been Pro-Hilary.

He has a modeling past.

Trainer by day, model by night? It seems like it, based on his Model Mayhem profile. “You get out what you put in, no time to waste,” he wrote in his bio. “I’m on a mission, no matter the condition, I’m all about winning. Honesty is the best policy, so let’s keep it that way.”

You may have seen him on TV.

After publishing his e-books, he landed on national commercials and even appeared on The Kris Jenner show.

