‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Things To Know About Bryan Abasolo, Rachel Lindsay’s Suitor

Bryan, 37, is definitely Rachel Lindsay’s type and a front-runner on this season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ So, who is he? Here’s everything to know.

He’s a ‘good guy,’ according to his ex.

Genavieve Boue told Life and Style she dated Bryan Abasolo for a year previous to his time on The Bachelorette, and knew he’d connect with Rachel. “I wasn’t surprised at all because on our first date he immediately went in for a kiss and I noticed he did the same thing on the show. That’s just how he is. He’s a really good guy. I could see why Rachel would like him,” she told the mag. “He deserves his chance. I believe he’s there for the right reasons. He’s really close to his family. He’s just a really good guy. He may be portrayed one way on television, but that’s not how he should be portrayed.”

He may have been on another reality show.

There are rumors that he previously competed on UPN’s dating show, The Player, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

His family comes first.

The hometown date in Miami, Florida should be interesting as Bryan’s Instagram is filled with pics of his family with the hashtag, “#FamilyFirst.”

He’s a chiropractor.

You may realize his Instagram name is “Dr. Bryan Abasolo,” and that’s because he’s a chiropractor — which may explain why he’s so hands-on with Rachel. He actually snagged her first kiss of the season, really impressing her. The fact that he spoke in Spanish to her helped as well.

He considers himself to be very laid back.

Describing himself as personable, charming, and funny, Bryan revealed to ABC that he’s more of the laid back one than a party starter, and prefers the city to the country, “for sure.”

