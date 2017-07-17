Twelve years is basically unheard of in Hollywood but Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell did it! To mark the milestone, the ‘Teen Mom’ hunk gushed over his wife on Instagram with the sweetest message.

Who would have thought that a Teen Mom couple would last this long?! No offense to Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, both 25, but there have been plenty of televised breakups over the seasons. The lovebirds, who’ve been together since before the debut of the MTV show, celebrated their 12-year anniversary on July 15 with the sweetest Instagram shoutouts. “I can’t believe that today marks 12 years together with you, babe you literally are the greatest gift this live has given me,” Tyler gushed. “We were only kids when we fell in love, but we were kids who knew what we wanted out of life & who we wanted to get it with.”

The reality hunk shared a series of photos with his wife, capturing their journey to happily ever after. Can you believe they met in middle school when Catelynn was just fourteen years old?! “Even though we were so young, I wish I could go back as far as I could just to love you longer,” Tyler continued in his post. “I am just so happy & honored to be your husband. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversary #12YearsStrong #SoulMates #MiddleSchoolSweetheart.”

So, what’s happened over the past 12 years? A LOT! They originally found fame in 2009 as high school students exploring adoption for their first-born child, Carly, who’s now eight years old. The couple also share daughter 2-year old daughter Novalee. We’ve seen them overcome many obstacles including Tyler’s father’s incarceration and Catelynn’s ongoing battle with depression. Not to mention the emotional repercussions or giving up Carly for adoption. They went on to tie the knot in 2015.

