Tyga Joins The Season 3 Cast Of MTV’s ‘Scream’ & We’re So Here For It

Well, this is something we didn’t see coming. Tyga — yes, Kylie Jenner’s ex — has joined the season 3 cast of MTV’s ‘Scream!’ Get the details on his character! Plus, the son of a famous rapper is also joining!

Tyga, 27, has joined the Scream cast as a series regular in the rebooted third season, which is set to premiere in March 2018 as a 3-night event on MTV. The new season, which will feature an entirely new cast than the first two seasons, will focus on Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his plans for his future and the lives of his friends. Tyga will play the role of Deion’s older step-brother, Jamal. They may be related, but they couldn’t be more different. Jamal is being dubbed a “hustler by nature, willing to work any angle to make ends meet for those he considers family.” However, Jamal and Deion are forced to figure out how they fit in each other’s lives when Jamal’s ambitions don’t exactly line up with Deion’s. Tyga has appeared in several films over the years, but this is his first series regular role.

C.J. Wallace, 20, who is the son of the late Biggie Smalls, is also joining the cast as a series regular. C.J. will play Amir, a good kid whose strict parents expect him to be on model behavior in high school and ultimately find his place within the family business. But he suddenly finds himself in the unexpected target of a killer. How far will Amir go to stay alive? We’re just going to have to wait and see!

The third season of Scream is being completely rebooted. There’s no word yet if original cast from the first two seasons, which included Willa Fitzgerald, 26, Amadeus Serafini, 26, John Karna, 24, and Bex Taylor-Klaus, 22, will return in any capacity.

