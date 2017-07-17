Tropical Storm Don: Internet Slams Trump With Hilarious Hurricane Memes

When a hurricane is named after a polarizing president, you can bet the jokes are going to come raining down. As soon as Tropical Storm Don was named on July 17, Twitter users made the hilarious connection and sent out ridiculous Trump memes!

Donald Trump, 71, is the butt of millions jokes every day, but on July 17 the WEATHER actually started picking on the president. After a possible incoming hurricane was named Tropical Storm Don by the National Weather Service, Twitter erupted in crazy Trump-related memes. And when it rains, it pours! The tweets ranged from witty quips to absolutely savage remarks. All in all, users who are not a fan of Trump (or tropical storms), took the opportunity to have fun with the play on words and ran with it.

“Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary,” one user tweeted. “Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago,” wrote another, adding a hilarious meme of a little girl with a devious grin. “National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don,” another user tweeted, along with a pic of the commander in chief’s totally out of control hair. Yikes!

Trump is currently under scrutiny for, among other things, supporting his son Donald Trump Jr. for taking a meeting with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin who promised him dirt on Trump’s 2016 presidential election opponent Hillary Clinton — a move voters and fellow politicians are criticizing heavily. “Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!” Trump tweeted on the same day Don (and the memes) came rolling in.

Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union. — In Related News (@InRelatedNews1) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 17, 2017

Me waiting for weather Twitter to crank out some jokes about newly-formed Tropical Storm #Don pic.twitter.com/jlR7SiMI2f — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, and we're predicting it will be spending some time at a NJ golf club by this weekend. — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) July 17, 2017

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017

.Newly-named tropical storm "Don" is struggling to maintain its status. — P Goodemote Titus (@pgoodemote) July 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which meme of Tropical Storm Don is your favorite? Let us know below!