Topher Grace Going To Be A Dad: ‘That ’70s Show’ Star & Wife Expecting First Child

Baby joy! Topher Grace is going to be a first-time daddy. We’ve got the details on how the former ‘That ’70s Show’ star and his gorgeous wife Ashley Hinshaw are becoming parents.

Aww! Actor Topher Grace is going to be a first time father, as his stunning wife Ashley Hinshaw, 28, is expecting their first child. The 39-year-old former That ’70s Show star and his leading lady were spotted in LA’s Sherman Oaks area grabbing lunch on July 15 and she was revealing a very visible baby bump in a tight striped sun dress. E! News has confirmed on July 17 that the pair does have a little one on the way. The couple has been married for a little over a year, tying the knot in a romantic May 29, 2016 ceremony in Santa Barbara, CA after getting engaged in 2015.

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to Topher and Ashley in the comments section!