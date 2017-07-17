T.I. ‘Touched’ By JAY-Z’s Track About Cheating On ‘4:44’: Inspiring Him To Reunite With Tiny?

T.I. heard JAY-Z’s message loud and clear about cheating on and possibly losing a great woman on ‘4:44.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if he’s taking that advice and applying it to his relationship with Tiny.

We keep getting mixed messages from T.I. about whether or not he wants to get back together with Tiny, 42. The 36-year-old’s divorce is still moving along, yet he seems like he’s still so loving and devoted towards her. Tip has heard JAY-Z‘s apology anthem to Beyonce about how he may have cheated on other women, but was a fool to possibly let his soulmate get away. Unfortunately for Tiny, he’s not following Jay’s advice. ‘T.I. really respects JAY-Z and loves ‘4:44.’ He heard Jay’s message loud and clear and it honestly did touch him. He understands what Jay’s saying about losing a good woman just so you can play around on the side. But Tip’s head ain’t where it needs to be to be a good husband,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He doesn’t want to cheat — so he’s just not going to commit to her like she would love him to. Tip is happy for Jay and Beyonce but that is their love story — not his,” our insider continues. T.I. and Tiny have been one of hip hop’s power couples for years now, but he’s happier being a co-parent to their three kids and a friendly ex rather than her husband.

“We speak. We talk. We spend time together. We’re good. That’s still one of the best friends in the world that I’ve ever had. I can be a better best friend than a husband,” Tip told NYC’s Power 105.1 back in April, adding that marriage had become a “distraction” to him. He added, “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does, it’s just of those things that’s going to distract me and determine. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate things that a husband should do.”

Still, he’s made sure to let the mother of his kids know how special she is to him. He got cuddly with her during Tiny’s 42nd birthday vacation to St. Lucia, and even let the world know in a b-day Instagram message that he doesn’t view their split as a breakup. “I see it differently. In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful.”

