The Weeknd Wants Selena Gomez To Spend Her Birthday In Paris With Him: How He Wants To Celebrate

Is there an upcoming birthday celebration in the city of love? The Weeknd, 27, whose real name is Abel, really wants his girlfriend, Selena Gomez to celebrate her 25th birthday on July 22 with him in Paris! “Abel is making sure that Selena’s birthday is not only one day but the whole weekend if not the rest of the month,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He doesn’t have any shows after the one in Paris that is on her birthday till August and he wants to spend all his free time with her. He wants her in Paris and is most likely going to reference her birthday on stage.” Aw! With the way things have been heating up with the close duo, we’re not at all surprised at his sweet gesture. “He is planning a vacation/staycation at his home,” the source continued. “He also has a few other ideas that he is keeping close to his vest right now to surprise her.” Check out some of The Weeknd and Selena’s most adorable relationship moments here!

The Weeknd and Selena have been uncharacteristically apart since he’s been away on tour and the “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner has been missing her like crazy. The couple began dating in Jan. 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. From private date nights to lavishing red carpet events, they haven’t been shy about showing affection to one another. Although Selena’s been spending her free time having fun with her girlfriends, we’re pretty sure she’ll want to spend her special day with the man she loves.

The “Good For You’ singer just released a steamy new single called “Fetish” on July 13 and it’s been making waves within the music world while The Weeknd’s Starboy: Legend of the Fall world tour has been underway and taking him all over the United States, France, Australia, and New Zealand. As Selena’s birthday quickly approaches, we can’t wait to see all the surprises her devoted boyfriend has in store. A trip to Paris is amazing enough but we have a feeling that’s only the beginning!

