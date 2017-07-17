Things are about to get intense on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Hometown dates kick off this week, and in this new sneak peek, Dean warns Rachel it may be ‘awful.’ Yikes!

“I’m doing my best to make sure she’s as prepared as possible, but I haven’t seen my father in two years. So, I’m equally nervous for myself and Rachel walking into this situation,” Dean Unglert, 26, admits before bringing Rachel Lindsay home to meet his dad in tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette. We saw him warn her last week before she decided to take him to the final four, saying that his family life was different than what she was expecting, and revealing that after his mother died, his family fell apart.

“Today will be difficult, I have no idea what’s going to happen. There’s still a certain level of fear,” Dean adds before telling her he’s scared it’s going to be “awful,” but she assures him that she’ll be by his side every step of the way. When they walk into his house, Dean’s father yells out, “We were waiting for King Dean!”

“My father converted to be a Sikh of some sort, and I’m suppressing every single emotion that I’m trying to feel,” Dean reveals in the video. He also posted to Instagram this weekend, asking people to respect his father’s beliefs.

“When I said my father was eccentric, I was not referring to his Sikh faith or the turban he wears on his head,” he wrote. “I’m not asking you to spare his feelings (or mine) but instead to be cognizant and accepting of the millions of people that belong to the Sikh community. Although he and I are not close, I respect my father’s decision to follow his heart and pursue the life he has chosen. Let us not criticize him for his appearance or his beliefs because by doing so we are disparaging an entire faith and culture that includes millions of people. And I know we are all better than that. That is all (for now).”

The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.