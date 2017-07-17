‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle & David Have Explosive Fight After Mold Ruins Their Home

What a nightmare! Jenelle and David got into a massive argument during the July 17 season premiere of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ when mold forced them out of their home before their new one was even ready.

Well, the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 kicked off with a bang on July 17, when Jenelle and David nearly broke up after mold was found in their home. It wouldn’t have mattered if Jenelle’s new house — the one they’re placing on that plot of land — was ready for them to move into, but it wasn’t, so she, David, and their kids were forced to move into a new rental home until the new house is ready. Jenelle, who’s still pregnant with her third baby in the season premiere, sat on the couch most of the time while David and his friends packed up their belongings. Yet, when they were too late picking up the key from the realtor, Jenelle blamed David for the mishap (she said he was horsing around with his friends all day, but she was the one being lazy on the couch). They got into a massive blowout fight, Jenelle yelled “dude” a lot, and then she locked herself in the bathroom and cried into her microphone. Later, when she finally left the house with Kaiser, Jenelle told one of the producers that David reminded her of her ex — she even told him that — so he told her to go back to her ex if that’s how she feels. Then, there were more tears.

Someone else who shed tears this week was Javi, but it had nothing to do with his divorce to Kailyn becoming official. Instead, it was because he found out he’ll be deployed again in a few months. And when Isaac found out, he nearly cried too. Lincoln is still too young to know what’s going on, but he told Javi that he’s his “best friend.” Later, Kailyn admitted she’s dating someone new, but refrained from divulging any details as she said it wasn’t serious enough yet. Obviously, was referring to her mysterious relationship with baby daddy Chris Lopez. At least, we think she was.

Chelsea and Leah had a pretty tame storyline this week. Chelsea threw a diapers and keg party in place of having a traditional baby shower, and then, she gave birth to baby Watson! Meanwhile, Leah started taking her college classes.

And as we previously told you, Briana DeJesus made her Teen Mom 2 debut during the season premiere, when she ran into Javi at a Teen Mom after-show taping. When we’re first re-introduced to Briana (she previously starred on the now cancelled Teen Mom 3), she’s pregnant with her second child. Fortunately, she seemed to be happily dating her baby daddy, Luis, and making plans to move in together, but later in the episode she discovered he may be cheating on her. So it looks like there may be trouble ahead for the new TM2 star! Seems like she’ll fit right in with the rest of the cast.

