It’s a ‘Southern Charm’ catfight! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 17 edition of the show’s reunion, and Kathryn and Chelsea let Landon have it over her flirty ways!

Andy Cohen, 49, is putting all the Southern Charm drama out on the table during the reunion. This EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of part 2 of the season 4 reunion is all about Landon Clements, 35, flirting with Austen Kroll, 30, and how Kathryn Dennis, 24, and Chelsea Meissner, 32, think she stepped out of line. When asked if she thought her behavior was inappropriate given Austen was dating Chelsea, Landon said, “No. It’s my personality. I’m just like that. A happy, go-lucky, and if that’s flirting fine. I don’t think I have anything to apologize for.”

Kathryn has to get her word in, and her shade is REAL. “That’s unfortunate,” Kathryn says when Landon says her flirty ways are part of her personality. Andy quickly turns to Kathryn and asks why she’s upset with Landon. “Because it’s a situation again where Landon says, ‘I didn’t think I did anything wrong.’ Regardless of whether it was wrong, right, whatever, it clearly looked questionable and there’s a lot of questionable things about you.”

Whitney Sudler-Smith, 49, rolls his eyes at the girl drama. Landon defends herself and says Kathryn and Chelsea must have “insecurities.” Kathryn quickly claps back, “I’m not insecure. I’m just tired of listening to you lie.”

Chelsea manages to get a word in and shows Landon how she was all over Austen during the hunting trip. She agrees that Landon’s just a naturally flirtatious person, but tells Landon that she would have never have done that to her if the roles had been reversed.

Landon asks if she allowed to be friends with Austen, and when Andy turns to Chelsea, she doesn’t exactly say yes right off the bat. “If there’s even a question about it, then that’s a no.” As usual, Kathryn gets the last word in. “Chelsea, if you think that there was something probably going on, [you] might be right.” How will Chelsea respond?! Part two of the Southern Charm reunion airs Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

