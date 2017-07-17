Is that her?! Sia stepped out to meet up with gal pal Kate Hudson and the songstress, who usually hides her face for performances, looked like a completely different person!

Ever wonder what Australian singer Sia actually looks like without her iconic black-and-white wig? Well, on Saturday, July 15, the 41-year-old siren was spotted out and about in LA for a low-key rendezvous with fellow famous female Kate Hudson, 38, and fans got a rare peek at the “Chandelier” singer’s face! Dressed all in black and going makeup-free, the renowned vocalist was positively glowing! Sia was carrying a coffee from Starbucks and clearly having a laid-back Saturday. She’s just like us! Take a gander at more pics of the elusive singer here!

For years, Sia has hidden her face from her fans in an attempt to maintain a shred of anonymity, claiming fame can make life kinda difficult. “If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” Sia wrote in an op-ed for Billboard in 2013. “Imagine the stereotypical highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight once a day, every day, day after day.” So…she’s clearly thought this decision through!

The beloved singer has also claimed that she gets serious stage fright at times, which also might explain her use of face-covering costumes. After she performed on Good Morning America in July 2016 she revealed that she had a breakdown prior to going on air because she was so terrified that it might not go well. “I just cried in the dressing room,” she told GMA. “I’m really croaky and I was like ‘I’m not going to hit the high note and I want everyone to like me.’ It’s scary to perform!” Eeek! That does sound scary! Thankfully she has days like Saturday to relax and go wig-free with close friends!

