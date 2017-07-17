‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: The Soul Sword Is Back & Everyone Is In Danger

If you thought the Soul Sword wasn’t a problem anymore, you were WRONG! The July 17 episode of ‘Shadowhunters’ revealed a lot of shocking truths, and we’re still reeling! Check out our recap, here.

Once again, the world is in danger on Shadowhunters. On the July 17 episode, we learned that the Soul Sword is still a menace to society, and the Shadowhunters are going to have to act fast to fix it! That’s because Sebastian AKA Jonathan AKA Valentine’s real son has the Sword and Valentine in the same place. Uh oh! See pics from the show, here.

So first things first: the Clave HAS to find Valentine. You remember that he was taken by Sebastian during transport to Idris. Right away, we learn why. Valentine was hard on him as a kid, and when he learned about his murderous ways, he sent him to Eden for punishment. There, they burned off all of his skin to make him less “pretty.” Originally, Sebastian planned to send Valentine, and the deactivated Soul Sword to Eden to get back at him, but smooth Val convinces him that he has always loved him. Now, they may or may not have teamed up to make a deadly duo.

Back at the Institute, Alec is desperately trying to find Valentine. His father comes to town, which is awkward because he hasn’t seen him since learning he cheated on his mom. However, his father does help him keep his job, and even sends Izzy to Lake Lyn to save Jace and Clary. The duo somehow managed to portal there but then got into some trouble (as always.) They got there too late to catch Valentine, but they did learn a lot about Jace’s childhood, and after a meeting with Ithuriel, Clary learns her REAL brother Jonathan is alive, too!

While all of this intense drama is happening, Simon is enjoying a family dinner. Maia was afraid he would be dangerous to his family, so she goes with him, pretending to be his girlfriend. Simon is still getting over Clary, but they really seemed to rekindle their relationship! We can’t wait to see where that goes. Tune in to Shadowhunters on Freeform next Monday at 8pm to find out!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode? Let us know!