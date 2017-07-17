YouTube’s Roman Atwood & Brittney Smith Welcome Baby Girl & Share First Adorable Photo

Congratulations to Roman Atwood and Brittney Smith! The ‘Smile More’ YouTube vloggers are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl, born on July 16! The first photo of the newborn is too precious for words!

There’s no need to tell Roman Atwood, 34, and Brittney Smith to “smile more.” The YouTube stars welcomed the newest member to their happy family after documenting the trials and tribulations of pregnancy for months on Roman’s vlog. Their newborn daughter doesn’t have a new just yet, but the happy parents have introduced her to the world through — how else? — social media. Just look at that gorgeous face! She’s absolutely perfect!

Roman had been anxious to finally meet his first daughter, filming tons of vlogs in the days leading up to her birth about him trying to induce girlfriend Brittney’s labor. They were all so cute; they both just wanted that baby out asap! He announced the good news on Twitter after teasing his followers hours earlier, writing “I am so sorry I can’t get today’s vlog up…Brittney is officially in labor!!” He released a beautiful photo of Brittney and their new bundle of joy relaxing in bed just hours later, captioned “The wait is finally over”. Aww!

Brittney looks absolutely in love as she tenderly strokes her baby’s face, both wrapped up in a pink blanket. It’s so sweet! Brittney managed to find the strength on July 17 to share a photo of the little angel sleeping in her bassinet, wearing a tiny pink beanie: “Thank you everyone for all the love and prayers!! This little girl did great last night!! So thankful! Now just to name her!”

Roman is an extremely popular YouTube star whose page, RomanAtwoodVlogs, currently has almost 13 million subscribers. He films family-friendly daily blogs about his life with Brittney, their son Kane Atwood, and his son with his ex-wife, Noah Atwood. Roman was once one of the most prolific pranksters on the internet. You may remember him as the guy who pranked his partner (Brittney) into thinking their son died in an explosion. Not cool! His pranks have been so elaborate that he was even arrested in 2014 for pretending to rob an ATM (he filled his bags with play money).

