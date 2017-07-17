R. Kelly Slams Explosive Sex Cult Leader Allegations: He’s ‘Disturbed’ By Accusations

Some serious accusations have been thrown at R. Kelly and he’s throwing a serious response right back. On July 17 the rapper blasted allegations that he is the leader of an abusive sex ‘cult’!

Rapper R. Kelly, 50, has been accused of a serious crime — a crime he says he did NOT commit. R. Kelly — who has a history of trouble with the law — is slamming the shocking allegations that he’s the leader of an abusive “cult” that holds women captive to be used as sex slaves. These horrifying accusations have prompted a serious response from the rapper. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” a rep for R. Kelly told TMZ. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

These allegations arose when a BuzzFeed report (that includes information from three former members of the rapper’s crew) alleged that R. Kelly held 6 women captive in Chicago and Atlanta while controlling every part of their daily lives. The “Ignition” singer allegedly told the women when to shower and eat their meals and how they were allowed to dress and engage in sexual activity. R. Kelly allegedly even controlled when the women could use the restroom. Click here to see pics of R. Kelly.

According to TMZ, officials in both Georgia and Illinois have completed welfare checks for one of the six women alleged to have been part of R. Kelly’s cult, at the request of her parents. This woman — whose parents say they have not seen her in over a year and she can’t be filed as a missing person, since she’s 21 — reportedly told the police that she was alright and “did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people,” according to documents obtained by TMZ. These claims have caused serious backlash against R. Kelly, with celebrities like Charlamagne Tha God taking to social media to slam him.

