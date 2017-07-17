R. Kelly: Everything To Know About His Past Troubles With The Law & Bombshell ‘Sex Cult’ Claims

Two parents claim R. Kelly is holding their daughter in an alleged ‘cult,’ but this isn’t the R&B singer’s first scandal. From allegedly marrying an underage Aaliyah to his sex-tape, learn about his controversial past.

1. He’s been accused of running a “sex cult.” Once again, R. Kelly, 50, is at the center of a huge controversy, as two parents (identified as “J.” and “Tim”) have accused the singer of masterminding an alleged “sex cult,” according to a bombshell July 17 Buzzfeed report. These parents claim R. Kelly is keeping their daughter (along with other young women) at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. Plus, three women who used to be part of the R&B singer’s inner circle have corroborated the claims, telling reporter Jim DeRogatis, 52, — who has written extensively about R. Kelly’s scandals over the years – that R. Kelly has supposedly forbidden these alleged women from contacting their families. R. Kelly has been accused of filming his sexual encounters with these women, requiring that they call him “Daddy,” and punishing them “physically and verbally” whenever they break the rules. However, when the police conducted welfare checks at both the Illinois and Georgia homes, the investigation didn’t lead to any charges.

2. He reportedly married Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old. Perhaps his first scandal, R. Kelly reportedly married the late Aaliyah in 1994, back when she was still underage, according to The Source. R. Kelly was Aaliyah’s mentor, as he was the lead songwriter and producer on her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number. Though Aaliyah never admitted to being married, Vibe magazine published a copy of the marriage certificate. She later admitted in court documents that she lied about her age to get married,per the Huffington Post, and the alleged marriage was annulled.

3. Kelly allegedly made a sex tape where he urinated in an underage girl’s mouth. R. Kelly became synonymous with the act of sexual urination in 2002, when a sex tape was anonymously sent to the Chicago Sun-Times, per the HuffPost. In the tape, R. Kelly allegedly pees in a 14-year-old girl’s mouth. He was indicted on 21 felony charges of sex with a minor and child pornography (though the charges would later be reduced to 14.) R. Kelly was acquitted of all charges six years later, when the girl allegedly in the tape refused to testify.

4. He allegedly hit his wife. R. Kelly married Andrea Lee, a former backup dancer and mother of his three children, in 1996. Andrea went to court in 2005 to get an emergency restraining order against him, claiming “physical abuse, harassment, and stalking,” according to MTV News. The protection order was later rescinded. Andrea defended her husband against the underage sex tape allegations in 2007, according to Essence. R. Kelly and Andrea would ultimately get divorced in 2009.

5. He has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women. Jim DeRogatis, the writer of the July 17 Buzzfeed report about R. Kelly’s alleged “sex cult,” claimed in 2013 to have interviewed nearly two dozen women who say R. Kelly sexually abused them. One of R. Kelly’s former assistants, Demetrius Smith, also wrote about R. Kelly’s alleged behavior in his book, The Man Behind The Man. “Underage girls had proven to be his weakness. He was obsessed, sickly addicted.” Despite these accusations, R. Kelly has never been charged with statutory rape, but he has settled several civil lawsuits over such allegations. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to R. Kelly for a comment on these latest accusations.

